ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues say defenseman Torey Krug has been put on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season. It’s his hird with St. Louis. The Blues have recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield.

