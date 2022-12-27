Sorenstam recalls trying her hand as European tour caddie

Annika Sorenstam and another Swedish teenage girl decided to caddie at a European tour event long ago. Both had fun and were given used golf balls from the players. Sorenstam decided to go back to practice to become a golfer. The other girl was Fanny Sunesson. She went to the next tournament and eventually was on the bag for Nick Faldo in two of his Masters victories. That turned out to be a good move by both of them. In other golf news, the final world ranking of the year illustrates how much of a dent Saudi-funded LIV Golf made in the game.

