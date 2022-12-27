PSV announces deal with Liverpool for WCup star Cody Gakpo

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — He was one of the standout performers at the World Cup and now PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo appears set to kick off the January transfer window with a move to Liverpool. PSV announced that it had agreed an undisclosed fee for the Netherlands international who will undergo a medical and discuss personal terms. PSV’s general manager Marcel Brands described the deal as a “record transfer” for the club. The window does not officially open until Jan. 1 and confirmation of the proposed transfer came as a surprise given that Manchester United was most recently linked with a move for Gakpo. Liverpool has yet to confirm the deal.

