PSG stars Mbappé, Neymar fired up as French league resumes

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar could take out their World Cup frustrations on struggling Strasbourg when the French league resumes on Wednesday. Coach Christophe Galtier says both players are fired up and ready for league leader PSG’s match at Parc des Princes. Mbappé has had little time off since France lost a wild final to Argentina in Qatar on Dec. 18. He became only the second player to score a hat trick in the final but was inconsolable after Les Bleus lost on penalties to Argentina following a 3-3 draw. Neymar was in floods of tears when Brazil lost on penalties to Croatia in the quarterfinals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.