Nylander’s OT goal gives Maple Leafs 5-4 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — William Nylander scored in overtime for Toronto after teammate TJ Brodie missed a penalty shot earlier in the extra session, and the Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4. Justin Holl, Alexander Kerfoot, Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves as the Leafs won their third straight to improve to 10-2-1 in December. Jordan Kyrou, Calle Rosen, Ryan O’Reilly and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 37 shots as St. Louis dropped its third straight after winning four in a row.

