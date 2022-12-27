Nebraska’s Garrett Nelson announces he’s entering NFL draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson is declaring for the NFL draft instead of returning for a fifth season with the Cornhuskers under new coach Matt Rhule. Nelson made the announcement on Twitter. He’s the most productive defensive player on the 2022 team to leave since Rhule was named coach a month ago. Nelson finished the season with 65 tackles. He also had 5 1/2 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He was voted to The Associated Press All-Big Ten second team.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.