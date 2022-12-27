Skip to Content
Barzal, Lee, Bailey lead Islanders past Penguins, 5-1

By SCOTT CHARLES
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made with 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row. Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins fell for the third time in four games after starting December with a seven-game winning streak.

