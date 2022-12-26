Porter’s 36 points lead Rockets past Bulls 133-118

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points and the Houston Rockets pulled away in the second half for a 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The Rockets sank 50 of 90 shots to help snap a five-game losing streak. DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points to lead Chicago, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Rockets blew an 18-point first-quarter lead but countered with a 17-1 run in the third to erase a 74-67 deficit. Houston center Alperen Sengun scored 11 of his 25 points in the first period.

