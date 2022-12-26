Pakistan crawls to 377-8 in 1st test against New Zealand

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand fought back to limit Pakistan’s progress to 377-8 despite Agha Salman scoring a gritty half-century on the second day of the first test. Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam in the day’s first over with no addition to his epic overnight score of 161. Salman and Nauman Ali then defied New Zealand for well over 1-1/2 hours on a dry wicket but the home team could add only 60 runs in the first session. Salman was unbeaten on 54 off 110 balls while Mir Hamza, playing his first test since his only test in 2018 against Australia, was yet to score at lunch.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.