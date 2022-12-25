HONOLULU — Led by Cameron Tyson’s 20 points, the Seattle U Redhawks defeated the George Washington Colonials 85-67 on Sunday. The Redhawks are now 9-4 with the win and the Colonials fell to 6-7.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.