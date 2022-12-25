Balanced Utah State tops Washington State 82-73 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Steve Ashworth was perfect from long distance, making three of Utah State’s 11 3-pointers, and scored 12 points in a balanced attack that led the Aggies to an 82-73 win over Washington State in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic. Utah State was 11-17 behind the arc (65%) and 32-53 overall (60%). Taylor Funk and Trevin Dorius also had 12 points apiece for the Aggies. Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Cougars, Washington State was 2 of 17 (12%) from 3-point range and shot 24 of 54 (48%) overall but was 23 of 26 from the foul line.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.