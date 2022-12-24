Kickoff for Texans at Titans delayed 1 hour because of cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The kickoff of the game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans has been delayed by an hour because of extreme cold and power outages in the region. The Titans issued a statement saying the decision was made with the NFL, the local Office of Emergency Management, the Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office. The decision came from “an abundance of caution” to avoid impacting the community. The team also said they are working to cut all non-essential power around Nissan Stadium even with gates open for fans.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.