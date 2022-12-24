James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo’s 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He was selected by Buffalo in the second round of this year’s NFL draft out of Georgia. He got off to a slow start with Buffalo, but has been a key performer for the Bills during their six-game win streak.

