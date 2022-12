Giants players caught in Mall of America during shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of the New York Giants were in the Mall of America when a shooting occurred Friday evening at the mall’s Nordstrom’s location. A few players were in the mall, and several players were in the team’s meal room, a meeting-type room just outside their hotel, which was adjacent to the mall. No one from the team was harmed in the incident, which left a 19-year-old dead in the shooting. The Giants were in town to play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, a 27-24 loss on Christmas Eve in which New York missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

