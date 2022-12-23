SMU edges Utah State 77-74 in Diamond Head Classic semis

HONOLULU (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points and Zach Nutall hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute to send SMU to a 77-74 victory over Utah State in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday. Phelps added eight rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs (5-7). Nutall connected from beyond the arc with 33 seconds left to give SMU a two-possession lead. Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga paced the Aggies (10-2) with 18 points apiece. SMU will play the winner of the other semifinal between Washington State and Hawaii in the final on Sunday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.