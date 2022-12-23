Ovechkin scores 801st goal, ties Howe for 2nd in NHL history
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list. Ovechkin scored his 801st goal late in the first period of the Washington Capitals’ game against the Winnipeg Jets. Ovechkin ended a four-game drought to match Howe more than a week since becoming the third player to reach 800. Goal No. 802 will give him sole possession of second place and put him 92 away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s record that long seemed unapproachable.