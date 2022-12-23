Horvat scores twice in 3rd period, Canucks beat Oilers 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks, who have won two in a row. Horvat has 24 goals this season. Derek Ryan had a goal and Connor McDavid scored his league-leading 30th of the season for the Oilers, who have lost four of their last five. Collin Delia made 31 saves for the Canucks. Stuart Skinner finished with 25 saves for the Oilers.

