Hartman throws 3 TD passes, Wake Forest beats Missouri 27-17

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sam Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was expected to be his final game with Wake Forest, a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. The red-shirt junior now will look at entering the NFL draft or transfer portal. Hartman threw his 108th career touchdown pass to set a new Atlantic Coast Conference record on a 5-yard strike to Taylor Morin that made it 7-0 with 9:43 left in the first. He had been tied with Clemson’s Tajh Boyd and ended up with 110 overall.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.