Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games
By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Carolina Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored as the Hurricanes won their eighth straight. Jordan Staal had three assists. Antti Raanta made 27 saves. Travis Sanheim, Tony DeAngelo, Nick Seeler, Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who tried to rally with three goals in the third period, but lost for the third time in four games. The loss spoiled the NHL debut of Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson who finished with 25 saves.