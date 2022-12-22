Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. Martin Necas scored his 14th goal, Jordan Staal his 10th and Jalen Chatfield added his first NHL goal for the red-hot Hurricanes. Antti Raanta stopped 24 shots for Carolina, which has points in 18 of its last 20 games overall. Sidney Crosby scored his 19th goal, Bryan Rust his ninth and Brock McGinn added a short-handed goal for the Penguins.

