HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Led by Sadaidriene Hall’s 20 points, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks defeated the Jackson State Tigers 80-69 on Thursday. The ‘Jacks improved to 8-5 with the win and the Tigers fell to 1-12.

