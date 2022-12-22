Seahawks down 2 defensive starters; Walker expected to play

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting defensive tackle Al Woods and safety Ryan Neal for Saturday’s game at Kansas City because of injuries. Running back Kenneth Walker III, tight end Noah Fant, wide receiver Marquise Godwin and running back DeeJay Dallas were all listed as questionable, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll says that all should be able to play. Woods will miss his second straight game with an Achilles injury, while Neal is dealing with a sore knee that he was able to play through the past couple of games. Seattle had already ruled out wide receiver Tyler Lockett because of a broken bone in his left hand.

