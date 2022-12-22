Saints place veteran receiver Landry on injured reserve

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed veteran receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve because of a nagging ankle injury. The move virtually ends the season for Landry and perhaps his stint with his hometown NFL club. Landry grew up near New Orleans and joined the Saints on a one-year free-agent deal. The Saints play Saturday in Cleveland. That’s where Landry spent his previous four seasons. New Orleans also will be without leading receiver and former Ohio State standout Chris Olave in that game because of his hamstring injury. This was Landry’s ninth NFL season out of LSU. He’s played in nine games and caught 25 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown.

