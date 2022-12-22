Rally-record Vikings host Giants in possible playoff preview

The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Giants in a potential preview of an NFC wild-card round playoff game. The Vikings are 11-3 and have won the NFC North. The Giants are 8-5-1. They can clinch a playoff spot this week with a win at Minnesota and losses by two of their three closest pursuers: Detroit, Seattle and Washington. The Giants beat the Commanders last week. The Vikings beat the Colts with the biggest comeback in NFL history from 33 points down. Vikings are favored by 3½ points according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

By The Associated Press

