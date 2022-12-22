Panthers look to revive run game vs Lions improving defense

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a rough weekend running the football, held to 21 yards on 16 carries in a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But that won’t deter the run-first Panthers from trying to control the line of scrimmage with some smash-mouth football. D’Onta Foreman had just 9 yards on 10 carries against the Steelers, but hopes to get back on track against a suspect Lions defense that is 26th in the league against the run. The Lions have given up just 72 yards rushing over the past two games and an average of 84 over five games.

