Orioles trade INF Lewin Díaz to Braves for cash

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have traded infielder Lewin Díaz to the Atlanta Braves for cash. Díaz hit .169 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 58 games this year for the Miami Marlins. The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed him off waivers from the Marlins last month, then the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Pirates in early December. Baltimore designated Díaz for assignment earlier this week when the team acquired reliever Mychal Givens. Díaz made his big league debut in 2020 for the Marlins. He has hit .181 in 112 games.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.