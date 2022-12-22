Skip to Content
Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2

By BRENDAN McGAIR
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.

