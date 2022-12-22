Mullins’ late 3 gets WSU over GW, 66-64 at Diamond Head

HONOLULU (AP) — Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left to give Washington State a 66-64 victory over George Washington in the Diamond Head Classic. Mouhamed Gueye scored on a putback layup with 24 seconds to go that tied it 63-all. E.J. Clark then made the first of two free throws to give George Washington a one-point lead. On the ensuing possession, TJ Bamba scooped up a loose ball near the three-point arc and passed to Mullins for the uncontested game-winner. Gueye scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Washington State (5-6). Brendan Adams scored 17 points for George Washington (6-5).

