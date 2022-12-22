Maryland snaps 3-game losing streak, beats Saint Peter’s

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 20 points, Cam Young added 14 points and Maryland beat Saint Peter’s 75-45 to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Maryland’s second game this season holding an opponent under 50 points after beating Niagara 71-49 in a season opener. Saint Peter’s made just three of its opening 16 shots, including eight straight misses, and the Peacocks trailed 24-10 after turning it over nine times. Maryland led 35-19 at the break after shooting 50% and holding Saint Peter’s to 25%. Saint Peter’s finished 14 of 49 from the field with 17 turnovers. Patrick Emilien added 10 points for Maryland.

