Johnson, West Virginia hold off Stony Brook 75-64

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 18 points and West Virginia turned back persistent Stony Brook 75-64. The Mountaineers only led 28-24 at the half and after building a 19-point lead in the second half the Seawolves got within nine with more than 2 1/2 minutes to go. Seth Wilson was 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range in the second half, including a clutch basket to blunt the last Stony Brook rally. Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 16 points to pace the Seawolves. Wilson hit consecutive 3s in a 15-2 run that made it 60-41. Stony Brook made a last push, scoring seven straight and then hit a jumper to cut it to 66-57 with 2 1/2 minutes to go. Wilson hit another 3 and that restored the double-figure lead down the stretch.

