Girona upset at 4th-tier rival in Copa; Atlético advances

MADRID (AP) — Girona has been upset at a fourth-tier rival in the Copa del Rey’s round-of-32. Girona, which is 13th in the Spanish league, was upset 2-1 at tiny Cacereño in western Spain. Atlético almost suffered another surprise before rallying for a 3-1 win at Arenteiro. Álvaro Morata had a penalty saved in a game that Atlético only took control of in the 77th from a goal by 19-year-old Pablo Barrios. This week’s Copa del Rey games are the first involving teams from the first division since they stopped play for the World Cup.

