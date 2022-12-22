FIFA reviews chef’s ‘undue access’ to hold World Cup trophy

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it’s taking “appropriate internal action” to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field. The chef is known as Salt Bae and is regularly seen with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. He mingled with Argentina players and posed for photos after their victory over France on Sunday in Qatar. FIFA says that was “undue access to the pitch.” FIFA describes the trophy as “a priceless icon” which “can only be touched and held by a very select group of people.” That includes World Cup-winning players and heads of state.

