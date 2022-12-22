AP source: Cubs, C Tucker Barnhart agree to contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their defense again, agreeing to a contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. There was no immediate word on the length of the contract or the money. The addition of Barnhart comes one day after the Cubs finalized a $177 million, seven-year contract with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, who won his first Gold Glove this year. The team also added Gold Glove-winning center fielder Cody Bellinger on a $17.5 million, one-year contract.

