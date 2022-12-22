After flip from ND to Oregon, 5-star signs with Oklahoma

Highly rated defensive back Peyton Bowen, who backed off a verbal commitment to Notre Dame and said he was going to attend Oregon, ended up signing with Oklahoma. Bowen’s flip from the Fighting Irish to the Ducks during a ceremony at his high school in Denton, Texas, was one of the biggest stories Wednesday, the opening day of college football’s early signing period. Bowen was one of several high-profile recruits to make a last-minute pivot to Oregon. But the five-star safety was never officially announced as part of Oregon’s class. Bowen posted a statement on social media, saying he regretted some of his actions and apologizing to the fans of the schools he jilted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.