Wallace scores career-high 27 points, No. 19 Kentucky rolls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Cason Wallace scored a career-high 27 points to help No. 19 Kentucky beat Florida A&M 88-68 on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-4 freshman guard also had four steals and nine assists. Wallace scored the first seven points of the second half for the Wildcats (8-3) as they took a 69-48 lead. The Rattlers (2-8) answered with a 14-0 run, cutting the deficit to seven points on Jaylen Bates’s 3-pointer. Wallace steadied the Wildcats with a jumper and an assist on Antonio Reeves’ dunk. Bates led the Rattlers with 21 points and Dimingus Stevens added 13 points.

