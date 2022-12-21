Stars forward Denis Gurianov taking leave for family reasons

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov is taking an indefinite leave of absence for unspecified family reasons. The team says it will not provide further details on the 25-year-old Gurianov’s absence. Gurianov is in his sixth season with the Stars. He is one of the team’s fastest skaters but has been in and out of the lineup during his career. Gurianov scored a career-high 20 goals in the pandemic-altered 2019-20 season, when Dallas reached the Stanley Cup Final. He has 25 goals in the two-plus seasons since.

