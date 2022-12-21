PJ Hall has double-double, Clemson beats Georgia Tech 79-66

ATLANTA (AP) — PJ Hall scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Clemson rolled to a 79-66 victory over Georgia Tech. Clemson (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won six of its last seven games since its 74-71 loss to then No. 25 Iowa at the Emerald Coast Classic on Nov. 25. Hall was 12 of 18 from the field, has scored 20-plus points in four of his last six games and collected his fourth career double-double. Brevin Galloway, Hunter Tyson and Chase Hunter added 14 points apiece for Clemson. Miles Kelly scored 17 points for Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2).

