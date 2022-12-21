No. 5 Notre Dame opens 2nd half on 17-0 run in 85-57 rout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and No. 5 Notre Dame started the second half on a 17-0 spree en route to a 85-57 win over Western Michigan. The 10-1 Fighting Irish led 38-30 at the half, but scored on seven of their first eight possessions during the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. The Broncos missed their first nine shots from the field in the period and saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Westbeld scored a season-high 23 points and had eight rebounds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.