No. 3 Ohio State women beat No. 16 Oregon 84-67 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 27 points, Taylor Mikesell added 25 and No. 3 Ohio State remained undefeated with an 84-67 victory over 16th-ranked Oregon to win the San Diego Invitational. Ohio State is 13-0 for its best start since 2011-2012, when the Buckeyes won their first 15 games. Oregon was led by forward Grace VanSlooten, who scored 29 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Freshman teammate Te-Hina Paopao added 17. The Buckeyes took control with a 29-14 second quarter and their largest lead was 20 with less than six minutes left in the third. But the Ducks chipped away, narrowing it to 59-49 at the end of the period.

