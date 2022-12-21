No. 15 Maryland women power past Purdue Fort Wayne 88-51

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 18 points, Diamond Miller had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four blocks and No. 15 Maryland beat Purdue Fort Wayne 88-51 in the final non-conference matchup for the Terps. The game featured sisters Shyanne and Shayla Sellers. They played together at Aurora High School in Ohio for two years before Shayla graduated and joined the Purdue Fort Wayne program. Shyanne Sellers scored in double figures for the eighth straight game, while Shayla recorded six points in the loss. Abby Meyers added 14 points and Brinae Alexander had 13 off the bench for Maryland.

