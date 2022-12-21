Man United advances, Brighton loses in League Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford scored to help Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. United played its first game since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last month. Nottingham Forest also reached the quarterfinals in a 4-1 victory over second-division Blackburn. The shock of the evening was third-tier Charlton’s upset of Premier League club Brighton in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in London. Charlton won the shootout 4-3 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

