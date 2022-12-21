Johnson out indefinitely for No. 18 Indiana after surgery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 18 Indiana has lost starting guard Xavier Johnson indefinitely following surgery on his injured foot. The fifth-year senior got hurt during Saturday’s 84-62 loss at No. 8 Kansas. Team officials issued a statement saying they remain hopeful he will return later this season. Johnson ranks second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game. He leads the Hoosiers with 54 assists and 13 steals. Johnson did not play in Tuesday night’s victory over Elon. Indiana is scheduled to return to action Friday against Kennesaw State.

