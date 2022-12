FLORENCE, Ala. — Led by KJ Johnson’s 14 points, the North Alabama Lions defeated the Williams Baptist Eagles 83-45 on Wednesday night. The Lions are now 8-5 on the season, while the Eagles fell to 0-4.

