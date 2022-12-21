Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 as Thunder top Portland again

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 101-98. Gilgeous-Alexander had a good week against Portland. He hit a game-winner as time expired against the Trail Blazers two days earlier in Oklahoma City to highlight a 35-point performance. It was the third straight win for Oklahoma City. The streak follows a five-game losing skid. Jerami Grant scored 17 points for Portland. Damian Lillard scored 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting for the Trail Blazers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.