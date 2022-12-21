FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 16
By BRANDON GDULA
numberFire
Daniel Jones is rating out as a low-end QB1 play for the week against the Minnesota Vikings, a game that’s in a dome with no wind concerns. Minnesota ranks 26th in adjusted pass defense, via numberFire’s metrics, and second against the rush. Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III is ranked lower than expected this week, and assuming he plays, he rates out well from a process standpoint. So, don’t get too cute in the playoffs. Walker played on 75.4% of the Seahawks’ snaps in Week 15 and now has extra time to rest up after playing on Thursday night a week ago.