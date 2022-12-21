Doncic, Mavericks rebound to beat Timberwolves for split
By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in which Doncic and coach Jason Kidd were ejected. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and Christian Wood added 12 for Dallas, which had lost two in a row. Rudy Gobert returned for the Timberwolves after missing three games with a sprained ankle, finishing with 9 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 23 points and Austin Rivers added 21 points in his second straight start for Minnesota, which had won three straight.