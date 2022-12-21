NEWARK, Del. — Led by AJ Clayton’s 23 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 95-76. The Bobcats are now 7-5 with the victory and the Fightin’ Blue Hens dropped to 8-5.

