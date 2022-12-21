Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game. She has tied Elena Delle Donne for the quickest women’s or men’s Division I player to reach 2,000 career points since at least 1999-00, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Clark made her 242nd career 3-pointer to tie Delle Donne’s record, and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder called a timeout to celebrate the moment.

