Broncos’ Wilson won’t be easing up after recent concussion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said after practice he feels great as he returns from a recent concussion. He doesn’t plan on cutting back on his scrambling. He understands the risks and said he didn’t sign up for tennis. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal against Kansas City on Dec. 11. Although he cleared the concussion protocol, Wilson was a spectator as his backup, Brett Rypien, helped the Broncos rally for a 24-15 win over Arizona last weekend. Wilson is preparing to play in Los Angeles against the Rams on Christmas Day.

