Boston College tops No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-65 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford had 21 points and seven rebounds, hitting a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in overtime to clinch a win for Boston College over No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-65. Devin McGlockton added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. They have won back-to-back games to snap a four-game losing streak. It was Boston College’s first win over a ranked team since 2020. That makes it the first for second-year coach Earl Grant. Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts had 18 points apiece for Virginia Tech, which had won six in a row.

